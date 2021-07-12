4 people shot at suburban NJ hotel
NEW JERSEY - Police say that 4 people were reportedly shot early Monday at a hotel in the Iselin section of Woodbridge Township in New Jersey.
Police were called to the Delta Hotels Marriott on Route 1 just before 3 a.m.
Woodbridge Police found the four shooting victims, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. One was reportedly in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.
EMS took all of the victims to the hospital.
There was a heavy police presence outside of the hotel. There was no word on any possible suspects.
The hotel is on busy Route 1, across from the Woodbridge Center Mall.
This story has been updated to indicate that there were four shooting victims instead of three.