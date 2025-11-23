95-year-old killed, 2 others pulled from burning Queens home

article

The Brief A fire broke out just before 8 a.m. Sunday at a home on 202nd Street in St. Albans, Queens. Three women were rescued from the burning home — one later died, and two remain hospitalized. Fire marshals and the medical examiner are investigating the cause of the fire and the woman’s death.



One woman was killed and two others were hospitalized after firefighters rescued them from a burning home in Queens Sunday morning, according to police and fire officials.

What we know:

The FDNY said dispatchers received calls around 7:49 a.m. about a fire at 113-23 202nd Street, near 113th Avenue and Murdock Avenue, in the St. Albans section of Queens.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found heavy fire in the cellar of a detached private home, spreading to upper floors. Crews made entry on multiple levels after reports of people trapped inside and removed three women from the building.

From officials:

A 6-year-old girl was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in critical condition.

A 68-year-old woman was taken to LIJ Forest Hills (Franklin Hospital); she was initially listed as critical but is now stable.

A 95-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of the woman’s death, while FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

What's next:

About 20 FDNY units and six EMS crews — more than 60 first responders — operated at the scene. The fire was brought under control around 8:41 a.m.

Officials have not released the victims’ names pending family notification.