3 people dead after fire breaks out in Queens

Updated  February 16, 2025 4:23pm EST
QUEENS - At least three people were killed in a fire overnight in Queens, including a 90-year-old woman, police said.

What we know:

The fire broke out just before 2:40 a.m. in the basement of a home on 34th Avenue in Bayside, according to the FDNY. 

Police said the victims were a 56-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman and a 90-year-old woman, police said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. 

More than 100 firefighters fought the blaze. 

The fire was placed under control at 4:10 a.m., the FDNY said. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The names of the victims who were killed in the blaze have not yet been released at this time. 

