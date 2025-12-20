Expand / Collapse search

3 lucky New York Lottery players win $1 million each after Wednesday Powerball drawing

By
Published  December 20, 2025 11:25am EST
The Brief

    • Powerball tickets sold in New York and Connecticut won $1 million each in Wednesday night’s drawing.
    • No one won the jackpot, pushing the next drawing to an estimated $1.5 billion.
    • The winning numbers were 25, 33, 53, 62, 66 with Powerball 17.

NEW YORK - Several Powerball players in New York and Connecticut are waking up as millionaires after matching five numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

What we know:

Lottery officials say three tickets sold in New York and one ticket sold in Connecticut matched all five white balls, winning $1 million each. None of the tickets included the Power Play option.

There were no jackpot winners, meaning the Powerball prize climbs to an estimated $1.5 billion for Saturday night’s drawing. The cash value of the jackpot is estimated at $689.3 million.

Winning numbers (Dec. 17, 2025)

  • 25 – 33 – 53 – 62 – 66
  • Powerball: 17
  • Power Play: 4x

Lottery officials have not yet released where the winning tickets were sold.

What's next:

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 20. The current estimated jackpot is an astonishing $1.5 billion.

The Source: This story is based on official Powerball drawing results.

