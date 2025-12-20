3 lucky New York Lottery players win $1 million each after Wednesday Powerball drawing

article

The Brief Powerball tickets sold in New York and Connecticut won $1 million each in Wednesday night’s drawing. No one won the jackpot, pushing the next drawing to an estimated $1.5 billion. The winning numbers were 25, 33, 53, 62, 66 with Powerball 17.



Several Powerball players in New York and Connecticut are waking up as millionaires after matching five numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

What we know:

Lottery officials say three tickets sold in New York and one ticket sold in Connecticut matched all five white balls, winning $1 million each. None of the tickets included the Power Play option.

There were no jackpot winners, meaning the Powerball prize climbs to an estimated $1.5 billion for Saturday night’s drawing. The cash value of the jackpot is estimated at $689.3 million.

Winning numbers (Dec. 17, 2025)

25 – 33 – 53 – 62 – 66

Powerball: 17

Power Play: 4x

Lottery officials have not yet released where the winning tickets were sold.

What's next:

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 20. The current estimated jackpot is an astonishing $1.5 billion.