3 lucky New York Lottery players win $1 million each after Wednesday Powerball drawing
NEW YORK - Several Powerball players in New York and Connecticut are waking up as millionaires after matching five numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.
What we know:
Lottery officials say three tickets sold in New York and one ticket sold in Connecticut matched all five white balls, winning $1 million each. None of the tickets included the Power Play option.
There were no jackpot winners, meaning the Powerball prize climbs to an estimated $1.5 billion for Saturday night’s drawing. The cash value of the jackpot is estimated at $689.3 million.
Winning numbers (Dec. 17, 2025)
- 25 – 33 – 53 – 62 – 66
- Powerball: 17
- Power Play: 4x
Lottery officials have not yet released where the winning tickets were sold.
What's next:
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 20. The current estimated jackpot is an astonishing $1.5 billion.
The Source: This story is based on official Powerball drawing results.