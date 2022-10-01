3 injured in shooting after upstate NY high school football game

article

Three people were injured following a shooting after a high school football game in Orange County on Friday night.

According to the Times Herald-Record, Newburgh police say at least five shots were fired after a fight broke out in the parking lot of a game at the Newburgh Free Academy campus.

"Last night there was a shooting incident on the grounds on one our high school campuses, outside of the security perimeter for an event taking place," Newburgh Free Academy said in a statement on its website. "We are thankful for the quick and thorough response of our local law enforcement agencies and security personnel. At this time, there is limited information that we can provide as we wait for a thorough investigation to be conducted."

According to Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci, a 43-year-old woman was shot in the foot, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and a 21-year-old man as shot in the ankle.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and no arrests have been made so far.

All campus activities scheduled for Saturday, October 1 have been canceled.