3 found dead in NYC hotel for coronavirus patients

Three men were found dead over the weekend at a hotel in Midtown Manhattan used to house people released from hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19.

A 42-year-old man and a 70-year-old man were found dead in separate rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn at 326 West 37th Street on Saturday, said the NYPD.

A 64-year-old man was found dead in a room on Sunday.

All the deaths were unrelated and were not believed to be suspicious, according to police. The medical examiner was tasked with determining the cause of death.

Asked about the deaths at a coronavirus briefing Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was not clear if there was a connection.

One of the men had been treated at Montefiore in the Bronx, another at Maimonides Hospital and another at Harlem Hospital.

"Something doesn't make sense here," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We are doing a full review here to understand that. We are going to add more medical personnel to do more checking in with people."

The hotel is under contract with NYC Office of Emergency Management to house individuals who have been released from city hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19.

"The health and safety of anyone staying in isolation hotels is of the utmost importance and the City is taking every precaution to ensure their needs are met while they quarantine. New Yorkers staying in these hotels have been determined by hospitals who are discharging them to not need medical care or hospitalization.

"Every death due to this disease is a tragedy, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure we can care for those in need." — Statement from NYC

The city plans to beef up the amount of personnel working with those staying at quarantine hotels in the city.