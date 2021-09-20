Expand / Collapse search

3 firefighters hurt, almost 2 dozen displaced after South Philadelphia row home fire

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in South Philadelphia

No injuries have been reported following a large house fire in South Philadelphia.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Three firefighters were hurt and almost two dozen people were displaced following a row home fire in South Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out on the 1600 block of South 5th Street shortly after 5 p.m. and was placed under control about an hour later. Firefighters continue to put out hot spots.

south-philly-fire-1.jpg

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday. 

SKYFOX flew over the scene that showed heavy fire and smoke from the 3-story building. 

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter