3 firefighters, 2 others injured in 4-alarm Brooklyn building fire
NEW YORK - A large fire tore through a Brooklyn building early Monday morning, prompting a four-alarm response and sending multiple people to the hospital.
What we know:
FDNY says it received a call at 1:59 a.m. for a fire at 494 Humboldt Street, between Richardson Street and Herbert Street, in Brooklyn.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the first floor that spread to nearby fixtures and a lofted area, according to FDNY. A second alarm was transmitted at 2:17 a.m., followed by a third alarm at 2:44 a.m. and a fourth alarm at 3:04 a.m.
In total, 40 FDNY units and about 180 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.
Five people hurt
- Two civilians with moderate injuries, transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital–Cornell
- Three firefighters with minor injuries, taken to area hospitals
Timeline:
Officials say the fire was placed under control at 4:31 a.m. Operations were still ongoing earlier in the morning as crews worked the scene.
Fire marshals were notified and are on site investigating the cause.
The Source: This article is based on information provided by the FDNY Press Office.