Expand / Collapse search

3 firefighters, 2 others injured in 4-alarm Brooklyn building fire

By
Published  December 22, 2025 1:43pm EST
New York
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • A four-alarm fire broke out early morning at a Brooklyn building on Humboldt Street.
    • FDNY says two civilians were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and three firefighters were hurt.
    • Fire marshals are investigating as crews continue operations at the scene.

NEW YORK - A large fire tore through a Brooklyn building early Monday morning, prompting a four-alarm response and sending multiple people to the hospital.

What we know:

FDNY says it received a call at 1:59 a.m. for a fire at 494 Humboldt Street, between Richardson Street and Herbert Street, in Brooklyn.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the first floor that spread to nearby fixtures and a lofted area, according to FDNY. A second alarm was transmitted at 2:17 a.m., followed by a third alarm at 2:44 a.m. and a fourth alarm at 3:04 a.m.

In total, 40 FDNY units and about 180 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Five people hurt

Timeline:

Officials say the fire was placed under control at 4:31 a.m. Operations were still ongoing earlier in the morning as crews worked the scene.

Fire marshals were notified and are on site investigating the cause.

The Source: This article is based on information provided by the FDNY Press Office.

New York