3 firefighters, 2 others injured in 4-alarm Brooklyn building fire

article

The Brief A four-alarm fire broke out early morning at a Brooklyn building on Humboldt Street. FDNY says two civilians were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and three firefighters were hurt. Fire marshals are investigating as crews continue operations at the scene.



A large fire tore through a Brooklyn building early Monday morning, prompting a four-alarm response and sending multiple people to the hospital.

What we know:

FDNY says it received a call at 1:59 a.m. for a fire at 494 Humboldt Street, between Richardson Street and Herbert Street, in Brooklyn.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the first floor that spread to nearby fixtures and a lofted area, according to FDNY. A second alarm was transmitted at 2:17 a.m., followed by a third alarm at 2:44 a.m. and a fourth alarm at 3:04 a.m.

In total, 40 FDNY units and about 180 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Five people hurt

Two civilians with moderate injuries, transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital–Cornell

Three firefighters with minor injuries, taken to area hospitals

Timeline:

Officials say the fire was placed under control at 4:31 a.m. Operations were still ongoing earlier in the morning as crews worked the scene.

Fire marshals were notified and are on site investigating the cause.