3 dead of gunshots in Harlem building that went up in flames

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say three people were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Harlem building that went up in flames.

Chief Martine Materasso of the Manhattan North precinct says that on Friday afternoon, police first responded to a report of shots fired inside the apartment building on West 131st Street.

Officers found a 78-year-old man lying in a hallway, with another man yelling from an apartment, "Come and get it" while barricading himself. The officers noticed smoke coming from the apartment that later became a blaze firefighters extinguished.

Police also found a 59-year-old man inside the apartment with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The chief says that man had been arguing earlier with the older man who was shot. Also found dead on another floor was a 62-year-old woman.