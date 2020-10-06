3 dead after vehicle rolls over, bursts into flames in Queens

Three people were killed in a vehicle that lost control, flipped over and burst into flames in South Ozone Park, according to police.

The driver and three passengers were traveling along North Conduit Avenue near 122nd Street at about 3:52 a.m. when the fiery crash occurred.

No other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old man was taken to Jamaica Hospital with serious, but non- life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD Crash Investigation Squad was investigating the incident.