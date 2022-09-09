3 children among 5 victims shot to death in Maryland

article

Authorities in Maryland say that three children and two adults were identified as those found dead of gunshot wounds in a home on Friday morning.

The Cecil County Sheriff’s office said the children were in the 5th through 8th grades.

The five were found in the home after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles northeast of Baltimore in Elk Mills, a few miles from the Delaware state line.

Deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and made entry to find the bodies, Holmes said.

With the Associated Press