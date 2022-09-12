3 children dead after being found unconscious on Coney Island beach

Three children have died after they were found unconscious on the beach on Coney Island and their mother is being questioned by police in connection with their apparent drownings.

The children are a 3-month-old baby, a 4-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy.

NYPD officers responded to a Neptune Ave. apartment at around 1:40 a.m. after family members called 911 from a different location with concerns that their relative may have harmed her three young children.

Officers went to the apartment but no one answered the door. They came across a man in the building so said that he was the father of one of the children. He also expressed concerns about the safety of the children.

He told officers that he believed that the mother and children were on the boardwalk.

Officers began a search for the woman and children on the boardwalk, beach, and streets of Coney Island. The search lasted about 90 minutes until police got another 911 call directing them to Brighton 6th St. and Riegelmann Boardwalk.

That is where they found the 30-year-old woman but not the children. Police say she was soaking wet and barefoot when they picked her up. They said they were unsure if she had been in the rain or had been in the ocean.

The NYPD says that is when the search was intensified, including aviation units and harbor units. They found the children on the beach near 35th St., about 2 miles down the boardwalk from where they found their mother.

Crews immediately began CPR on the children. EMS rushed them to Coney Island Hospital but it was too late to save their lives.

At a news conference, the NYPD said the woman was not being cooperative in the investigation. They were asking for any witnesses to come forward.

They added that it did not appear that there were any prior cases of abuse or neglect involving the woman.