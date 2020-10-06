3 children among dead in NJ building fire

Authorities on Tuesday were investigating what caused a five-alarm fire in Elizabeth that left three girls and one woman dead. The girls' mother remained in critical condition.

The fire broke out Monday at about 6 p.m. in a building that includes apartments and commercial space.

Three police officers were a block from the fire and rushed to the rear of the building where a woman and girl were stuck behind a window with bars, according to Mayor Christian Bollwage. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to remove the bars and rescue the woman and girl.

Daniela Marquez, 8, her sister, Paola Marquez, 10, and friend, Elizabeth Correas, 11, were killed according to city spokeswoman Kelly Martin. Candida Martinez-Del Reyes, age 41, was also killed.

The bodies of Paola Marquez and Martinez-Del Reyes were discovered Tuesday morning.

The girls' mother, Merlyn Vasquez, 36, remains hospitalized

Dozens of residents were displaced in the massive blaze. Mayor Bollwage called it a 'sad day.'

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

