3-alarm Chinatown fire injures 8 firefighters

Ten people were injured, including eight firefighters after a fire in Chinatown on Friday.

According to authorities, the fire tore through a building on Mott Street at around 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

Officials say the fire began on the building's first floor before quickly spreading to the upper floors.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with intense flames and heavy smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.