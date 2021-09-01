Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 12:41 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County, Warren County
11
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM EDT until WED 6:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from WED 1:40 PM EDT until WED 3:45 PM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:40 AM EDT until WED 5:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:24 AM EDT until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County

2nd victim in Galleria-area robbery that also killed off-duty New Orleans PD officer, dies

By Ahmed Sharma
Published 
Updated 45 mins ago
Texas
FOX 26 Houston
a35dfdb6-image (3) article

Dyrin Riculfy (Photo courtesy Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc.)

HOUSTON - The second victim, who was shot along with Everett Briscoe, the off-duty New Orleans PD officer during a robbery at a popular Galleria restaurant, has sadly passed away Wednesday, the district attorney's office confirmed. 

BACKGROUND: Off-duty New Orleans PD officer killed outside Galleria-area restaurant, gunmen still on the loose

Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy was hospitalized since Aug. 21, after he was dining with a group of friends outside Grotto Ristorante on Westheimer. Investigators said two unidentified men came to the restaurant with guns drawn to rob the group but shot two people, including Riculfy and off-duty NOPD officer Everett Briscoe, who sadly succumbed to his injuries. Officials confirmed Tuesday, Riculfy died as well. 

"This announcement comes with a heavy heart," said Zulu Chaplain Jefferson R Reese Sr. in a Facebook post. "Our Zulu Brother Dyrin "DJ"Riculfy transitioned on Tuesday August 31,2021." 

The shooters then fled the scene shortly after the attack, but HPD Chief Troy Finner and other city leaders vowed they would be caught. 

MORE: Search continues for 2 gunmen who shot, killed New Orleans Police Detective, critically injured his friend

And during a press conference last Friday, the chief, Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced they arrested Anthony Jenkins and Frederick Johnson, 19, and charged with capital murder. 

Two suspects arrested in connection with the death of New Orleans police officer

FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff has the latest as two suspects were arrested in connection with the death of a New Orleans police officer in Houston.

We're told a third suspect is still at large but according to the district attorney, both suspects were reportedly out on bonds, but are working to ensure they do not face a bond this time. Additionally, Ogg says the suspects could face the death penalty as Capital Murder is one of the highest crimes a suspect can be given.

"Death is on the table," Ogg explained. 

RELATED: 'Death is on the table,' 2 charged with capital murder of off-duty New Orleans PD officer killed in Houston

We're told a third suspect is a person of interest in the investigation, but his identity has not been released, as of this writing. 

Funeral arrangements for Riculfy are still pending. 

This is a developing story. 