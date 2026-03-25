29-year-old man shot inside Queens sports bar dies; suspects in Nike tracksuits sought

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The Brief A 29-year-old man was shot inside a Queens sports bar and later died. The shooting happened early Tuesday in Kew Gardens. No arrests have been made as police search for suspects.



A night out turned deadly in Queens after a 29-year-old man was shot inside a Kew Gardens sports bar early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call around 1:35 a.m. for an assault inside Hangar 11 Sports Bar on Metropolitan Avenue in Kew Gardens.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Demitri McKay, 29, of Queens Village.

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What police are saying

Authorities say there are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police said it is still unclear whether the victim was a patron or an employee at the bar.

Suspect description

Investigators are searching for two male suspects who were seen wearing masks.

Police say one suspect was wearing a black Nike tracksuit, while the other was wearing a pink Nike tracksuit.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

It is also unclear how many shots were fired or whether the victim was targeted.

What's next:

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.