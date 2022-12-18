26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday.

According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, authorities found the victim, 26-year-old Angel Cuasant, having been shot several times in the torso.

EMS rushed Cuasant to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrests and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.