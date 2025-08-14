'Avoid the area': 26 Federal Plaza evacuated, white powder sent to ICE NY field office floor

article

The Brief 26 Federal Plaza has been evacuated after envelopes containing white powder were reportedly found on the ninth floor, according to FDNY. New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted about the situation on X, assuring people that no injuries have been reported yet. The identity of whoever sent the envelopes, as well as their potential motive, is also unknown.



26 Federal Plaza evacuated

What we know:

Envelopes of white powder were sent to the ninth floor of 26 Federal Plaza, the floor where ICE's New York field office is situated.

The building has been evacuated, and a hazmat team has been sent to investigate the matter. Operations are ongoing.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted about the situation on X, assuring people that no injuries have been reported yet.

New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry is advising people to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the white powder in the envelopes is harmful.

The identity of whoever sent the envelopes, as well as their potential motive, is also unknown.