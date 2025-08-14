Expand / Collapse search

'Avoid the area': 26 Federal Plaza evacuated, white powder sent to ICE NY field office floor

Published  August 14, 2025 6:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 14: Federal agents patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on August 14, 2025 in New York City. A federal judge ordered the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The Brief

    • 26 Federal Plaza has been evacuated after envelopes containing white powder were reportedly found on the ninth floor, according to FDNY.
    • New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted about the situation on X, assuring people that no injuries have been reported yet.
    • The identity of whoever sent the envelopes, as well as their potential motive, is also unknown.

NEW YORK - 26 Federal Plaza has been evacuated after envelopes containing white powder were reportedly found on the ninth floor, according to FDNY.

26 Federal Plaza evacuated

What we know:

Envelopes of white powder were sent to the ninth floor of 26 Federal Plaza, the floor where ICE's New York field office is situated.

The building has been evacuated, and a hazmat team has been sent to investigate the matter. Operations are ongoing.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted about the situation on X, assuring people that no injuries have been reported yet.

New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry is advising people to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the white powder in the envelopes is harmful.

The identity of whoever sent the envelopes, as well as their potential motive, is also unknown.

The Source: This article includes information from the FDNY and a post made by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

