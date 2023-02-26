25-year-old man shot, killed in the Bronx: NYPD

article

The NYPD says a 25-year-old man was shot and killed in the Belmont section of the Bronx on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the victim, 25-year-old Achilles Baskin was found by officers lying at the intersection of Bathgate Avenue and East 183rd Street.

Baskin was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

