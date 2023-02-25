20-year-old son stabbed mother to death, slashed father: NYPD

The NYPD says they have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly murdering his mother and attacking his father in Queens.

Police say Dennis Cho is facing multiple charges, including murder.

Officers found his 60-year-old mother unresponsive with multiple stab wounds at a home on 191st Street on Friday afternoon.

She was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Cho's 61-year-old father was also a at the home and suffered multiple lacerations, but refused medical care.