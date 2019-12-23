Expand / Collapse search

25 states raising the minimum wage come Jan. 1, 2020

By Gabrielle Moreira
Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
Money
FOX TV Digital Team

Here are 25 states raising the minimum wage in 2020

More than 20 states will be raising the minimum wage to as much as $15 an hour come Jan. 1, 2020.

LOS ANGELES - Since 2009, the federal minimum wage has been $7.25 - but more than 20 states are raising that amount to as much as $15 come Jan. 1, 2020.

Even some cities, such as Los Angeles, are taking it a step further and raising the minimum wage higher than what states will do, according to the Labor Law Center.

Here are the 26 states that will raise the minimum wage:

  1. Alaska - $10.19
  2. Arizona - $12
  3. Arkansas - $10
  4. California - $13
  5. Colorado - $12
  6. Connecticut - $11
  7. Florida - $8.56
  8. Illinois - $9.25
  9. Maine - $12
  10. Maryland - $11
  11. Massachusetts - $12.75
  12. Michigan - $9.65
  13. Minnesota - $10
  14. Missouri - $9.45
  15. Montana - $8.65
  16. Nevada - $9
  17. New Jersey - $11
  18. New Mexico - $9
  19. New York - $11.80
  20. Ohio - $8.70
  21. Oregon - $11.25
  22. South Dakota - $9.30
  23. Vermont - $10.96
  24. Washington - $13.50
  25. Washington, D.C. - $15

Some of the states’ minimum wage numbers may vary depending on the size of the business, the Labor Law Center stated, but those who do meet employee-size requirements must instate the new wage immediately.