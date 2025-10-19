24-year-old man shot, killed inside Brooklyn building: NYPD

article

The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot and killed inside a building in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the torso inside a Dorchester Road building. A person of interest is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.



A man is dead and a person is in custody after a shooting inside a Brooklyn building early Sunday, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened around 2:07 a.m. inside 2020 Dorchester Road, within the 70th Precinct in Brooklyn.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say a person of interest was taken into custody, though no charges have been announced. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.