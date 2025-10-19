24-year-old man shot, killed inside Brooklyn building: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - A man is dead and a person is in custody after a shooting inside a Brooklyn building early Sunday, according to the NYPD.
What we know:
Police say the shooting happened around 2:07 a.m. inside 2020 Dorchester Road, within the 70th Precinct in Brooklyn.
When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say a person of interest was taken into custody, though no charges have been announced. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered from the New York City Police Department (NYPD).