Ask 23andMe to delete your genetic data ASAP, NY AG warns

New York's Attorney General has issued a consumer alert urging customers of 23andMe, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing company, to delete their genetic data and destroy DNA samples.

AG Letitia James' warning comes in light of 23andMe's recent bankruptcy filing and plans to sell its assets, raising concerns about the security and privacy of sensitive consumer information.

23andMe, known for its saliva-based DNA testing kits, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced intentions to sell "substantially all of its assets" through a court-approved reorganization plan.

"New Yorkers' genetic data is sensitive information that must be protected at all costs." — New York Attorney General Letitia James

James is advising New Yorkers to take immediate action to protect their genetic data by requesting its deletion from 23andMe's database.

How to delete your 23AndMe data

Customers can log into their accounts, navigate to the settings section, and follow these specific steps to permanently delete their data and change consent preferences regarding research use, according to James' office:

Log into your 23andMe account on their website.

Go to the "Settings" section of your profile.

Scroll to a section labeled "23andMe Data" at the bottom of the page.

Click "View" next to "23andMe Data."

Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding.

Scroll to the "Delete Data" section.

Click "Permanently Delete Data."

Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

Any New Yorkers with issues deleting data can contact James' office by filing a complaint online

Saliva samples

"If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under ‘Preferences.’"

Withdrawing consent

"If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page, under 'Research and Product Consents.'"

What happened to 23andMe?

Founded in 2006, 23andMe aimed to revolutionize genetics and healthcare, offering insights into ancestry and health risks.

However, the company has faced significant challenges, including a 2023 data breach that compromised the ancestral information of nearly 7 million customers. This breach, along with ongoing financial distress, has contributed to the company's current bankruptcy situation.

Co-founder Anne Wojcicki recently resigned as CEO but remains on the board, intending to bid on the company during the sale process.

Why delete your data?

Attorney General James stresses the importance of safeguarding genetic data, urging customers to act swiftly to protect their information.

"New Yorkers’ genetic data is sensitive information that must be protected at all costs," James said in a statement. 23andMe’s bankruptcy announcement is concerning and I am urging New Yorkers to take action to safeguard their data.

Similarly, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued an alert reminding customers of their rights under state law and advising them to consider deleting their data due to 23andMe's financial instability.

Despite assurances from 23andMe about data protection, experts warn of ongoing risks, especially with new ownership uncertain.

The company has received $35 million in debtor-in-possession financing to support operations during the bankruptcy process, but the future handling of customer data remains a concern.