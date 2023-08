article

A 22-year-old woman is dead, and two males are injured after all three pedestrians were struck by a car in Commack.

It happened on 213 Harned Road near Donna Court before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The other two male pedestrians are 14 and 20 years old.

They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for the latest.