21-year-old woman gunned down near Queens apartment

A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot after reportedly being chased into her apartment by an unidentified man in Queens, police say.

What we know:

Officials say police responded to reports of an assault in progress near 96th Street in East Elmhurst around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found Dashanna Donovan, 21, with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag. He remains at large.

Surveillance video reportedly shows the gunman chasing Donovan into her building with a firearm, according to the New York Post. The victim’s mother, Helena Hypolite, told the outlet that she believes her daughter may have known the man because Donovan appeared startled when she saw him and ran inside.

Police have not confirmed the nature of the relationship between Donovan and the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.

The investigation is ongoing.