21-year-old stabbed, killed inside Queens building

article

The Brief A 21-year-old man was stabbed inside a building on Sutphin Boulevard early Sunday morning. Police say the victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



A man in his early 20s was killed early Sunday after being stabbed inside a building in Queens.

What we know:

Police responded around 1:51 a.m. to a call reporting a man stabbed inside 9402 Sutphin Boulevard, within the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica, Queens.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. Emergency medical crews took the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition before being pronounced dead.

Police say the identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.