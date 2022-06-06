21-year-old man shot in head and killed leaving Queens recording studio

A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and killed while leaving a recording studio in Queens early Monday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot at 1080 Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood at about 1:25 a.m.

Witnesses described hearing a series of gunshots at the time.

"We were just coming out of the subway and we heard six shots, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," said one Ridgewood resident.

Police were searching for the gunman. The area around the shooting remained closed.

The identity of the victim was not released.

"I'm afraid. I live in this neighborhood, two blocks from here, and this is not safe. It’s happening constantly," said another Ridgewood resident.

On Friday, the latest crime statistics in the city showed an improvement in gun crime. 118 shootings occurred in May down from 172 in May of last year.

In May 2019, there were only 61 shootings reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner John Miller, the drop in gun crimes was the result of a targeted approach.

"We're rounding seven weeks of steady declines of shootings," said Miller while a guest on Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis. "That's not an accident, it's the result of a strategy the Bronx was driving shooting statistics for a while, we flooded the Bronx with cops. Our gun arrests are at a 28-year high, we're firing on all cylinders," said Miller.