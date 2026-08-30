US Open 2026: Tournament schedule, top players, where to watch and more

The 2026 US Open is officially underway, bringing the world's elite tennis stars to the hard courts of Flushing Meadows.

Whether you are tuning in from home or navigating Queens to experience the energy in person, here is everything you need to know, from match schedules and broadcast details to the best local bites around the stadium.

Key dates and schedule

Timeline:

While Fan Week began on August 23, the main singles draw runs from August 30 through September 13. Here is the breakdown of the major singles rounds.

Early Rounds (1–4): August 30 – September 7

Quarterfinals: September 8 – 9

Women's Semifinals September 10

Men's Semifinals: September 11

Women's Final: September 12

Men's Final: September 13

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: An overall view during a Men's Qualifying Singles match during Fan Week as part of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, August 28, 2026 in Flushing, NY. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/ Expand

Tournament format

What we know:

As the final Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, the US Open operates as a massive knockout tournament:

The Draw: Both the men's and women's singles draws feature 128 players competing in a single-elimination bracket. Players must win seven consecutive matches to take home the trophy.

Match length: Men's singles matches are best-of-five sets. Women's singles and all doubles matches are best-of-three sets.

The surface: Matches are played on fast, hard courts, which typically favor big servers and aggressive baseline players.

Final set tiebreakers: If a deciding final set reaches a 6-6 tie, players will play a 10-point tiebreaker to determine the winner.

How to watch

Local perspective:

ESPN holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2026 US Open in the United States.

Cable TV: Coverage airs daily across ESPN and ESPN2, with ABC broadcasting matches on all three Sundays of the tournament.

Streaming: The easiest way to catch every match across all 16 courts is through ESPN Unlimited or ESPN+. Alternatively, you can use live TV streaming platforms that carry the ESPN networks, such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling TV.

How much is the U.S. Open prize?

By the numbers:

The total player compensation package for the 2026 US Open tennis tournament is a record-breaking $108 million. This year's prize money is a 20% increase from the previous year and stands as the largest total purse in professional tennis history.

The men’s and women’s singles champions each take home $5.5 million, while the winning doubles and mixed doubles teams split a $1 million prize per team.

Top seeded players

Dig deeper:

Here is a breakdown of the top seeded players and notable wild cards for the 2026 US Open singles:

Men's singles:

Alexander Zverev (GER): Entering as the top seed and Wimbledon champion.

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP): The defending US Open champion.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Novak Djokovic (SRB)

(Note: Jannik Sinner is notably absent from the men's draw this year due to injury)

Women's singles:

Aryna Sabalenka: Entering as the top seed and aiming for a third consecutive title in New York.

Elena Rybakina

Jessica Pegula

Coco Gauff: Looking to repeat her 2023 success.

Main Draw Wild Cards

Men's wild cards:

The USTA and reciprocal agreements have awarded main draw wild cards to a mix of rising stars and veterans, including:

Gaël Monfils (France)

Alexei Popyrin (Australia)

Dane Sweeny (Australia)

American Talents: Michael Zheng, J.J. Wolf, Sebastian Gorzny, Jack Kennedy, Darwin Blanch, Patrick Kypson, and Martin Damm.

Women's wild cards:

Venus Williams received a singles wild card entry.

Note on Doubles: Serena and Venus Williams also received a high-profile wild card to compete together in the women's doubles draw.

Where to watch

What you can do:

You don't need a ticket to Arthur Ashe Stadium to sip the tournament's signature cocktail. Here are the best spots across NYC to catch the U.S. Open action with a Honey Deuce in hand, according to 6sqft,

Backyard at Hudson Yards

The free, weeklong activation runs from Sunday, August 30, through Saturday, September 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with watch parties, tennis-themed video games, two 40-foot sport courts and Honey Deuce cocktails.

Edge

The observation deck will screen matches live 100 stories above Manhattan.

Magic Hour Rooftop

Magic Hour Rooftop is serving Honey Deuces and streaming the tournament on 10 giant TVs across its indoor and outdoor spaces.

Lydia’s

The East Village social sports club is screening the U.S. Open on several large screens. Patrons can enjoy the signature cocktail for $13, as well as beer bucket specials, throughout the tournament.

The Wolfe

The Upper West Side sports bar is offering several special menu items for the U.S. Open.

Stout NYC

Stout will serve Honey Deuce cocktails at all four of its Manhattan locations throughout the tournament.

Arlo Hotels

Two Arlo Hotels locations in Nomad and Williamsburg are hosting official U.S. Open watch parties and pop-ups.

Industry Kitchen

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant and event space is offering a special U.S. Open "courtside menu" throughout the tournament.

The Standard Biergarten

Live matches will be shown through September 13.

Recreation Bar

The old-school Recreation Bar inside Moxy NYC Downtown is screening the matches and offering all-day cocktail specials in partnership with Grey Goose throughout the tournament.

Gibney’s NYC

Gibney’s NY is inviting tennis enthusiasts to sip festive cocktails while catching all the U.S. Open action across its three floors and rooftop.

Broken Shaker NY

Guests can enjoy the signature cocktails while watching U.S. Open matches during the bar’s business hours.

Red Rooster Harlem

Red Rooster is hosting daily U.S. Open watch parties and partnering with Grey Goose to offer official Honey Deuce cocktails throughout the tournament.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

Summit One Vanderbilt’s sky-high café and terrace, Après, is serving Honey Deuces and screening every match.

Tipsy NoMad

The bar is hosting match watch parties throughout the day through September 13.

Beckett’s Sports Bar

The Financial District’s longtime sports hub has gone into full U.S. Open mode.

The William Vale

The Westlight Rooftop, perched atop the William Vale hotel, is hosting a special U.S. Open-themed edition of its Sunset Sounds series.