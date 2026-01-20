2026 NYC Restaurant Week: Dates, locations, prices

The Brief Foodies rejoice – New York City Restaurant Week has officially begun. This year's winter program will run from today, Jan. 20, to Feb. 12. Two-course lunches and three-course meals will be offered at $30, $45 or $60.



Foodies rejoice – New York City Restaurant Week has officially begun.

What is NYC Restaurant Week?

What we know:

New York City Restaurant Week is a bi-annual celebration of the city's diverse dining scene that features prix fixe menus at participating restaurants.

Two-course lunches and three-course meals will be offered at $30, $45 or $60.

When is NYC Restaurant Week?

This year's winter program will run from today, Jan. 20, to Feb. 12.

Which restaurants are participating this summer?

There are over 600 restaurants participating, but here are a few selections.

Manhattan

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Sushi Ann

Brooklyn

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Aromi

Staten Island

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Raval Steakhouse

Queens

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Jing Li

The Bronx

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mae Mae Cafe & Plant Shop

For a full list of participating restaurants, check out NYC Tourism's NYC Restaurant Week page.