2026 NYC Restaurant Week: Dates, locations, prices

Published  January 20, 2026 6:49am EST
The Brief

    • Foodies rejoice – New York City Restaurant Week has officially begun.
    • This year's winter program will run from today, Jan. 20, to Feb. 12.
    • Two-course lunches and three-course meals will be offered at $30, $45 or $60.

NEW YORK - Foodies rejoice – New York City Restaurant Week has officially begun.

What is NYC Restaurant Week?

What we know:

New York City Restaurant Week is a bi-annual celebration of the city's diverse dining scene that features prix fixe menus at participating restaurants.

Two-course lunches and three-course meals will be offered at $30, $45 or $60.

When is NYC Restaurant Week?

This year's winter program will run from today, Jan. 20, to Feb. 12.

Which restaurants are participating?

There are over 600 restaurants participating, but here are a few selections.

Manhattan

Sushi Ann

Brooklyn

  • Kru in Greenpoint – $45 lunch and dinner
  • Alta Calidad in Prospect Heights – $30 lunch and $45 dinner
  • Recette in Williamsburg – $30 lunch and $60 dinner
  • Salt + Charcoal in Williamsburg – $60 dinner
  • Aromi in Carroll Gardens – $45 dinner
  • Psaraki in Williamsburg – $60 dinner
Aromi

Staten Island

Raval Steakhouse

Queens

Jing Li

The Bronx

Mae Mae Cafe & Plant Shop

For a full list of participating restaurants, check out NYC Tourism's NYC Restaurant Week page.

