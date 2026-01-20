2026 NYC Restaurant Week: Dates, locations, prices
NEW YORK - Foodies rejoice – New York City Restaurant Week has officially begun.
What is NYC Restaurant Week?
What we know:
New York City Restaurant Week is a bi-annual celebration of the city's diverse dining scene that features prix fixe menus at participating restaurants.
Two-course lunches and three-course meals will be offered at $30, $45 or $60.
When is NYC Restaurant Week?
This year's winter program will run from today, Jan. 20, to Feb. 12.
Which restaurants are participating this summer?
There are over 600 restaurants participating, but here are a few selections.
Manhattan
- El Coco in Chelsea – $30 lunch and dinner
- Essex on the Lower East Side – $45 dinner
- Travelers Poets & Friends in the West Village – $30 lunch and dinner
- Sushi Ann in Midtown East – $45 lunch and $60 dinner
- Delmonico's in Lower Manhattan – $60 lunch and dinner
- Planet Hollywood in the Theatre District – $30 lunch and $45 dinner
- Wayan in Nolita – $30 lunch and $60 dinner
- Pinky Swear on the Lower East Side – $60 dinner
Sushi Ann
Brooklyn
- Kru in Greenpoint – $45 lunch and dinner
- Alta Calidad in Prospect Heights – $30 lunch and $45 dinner
- Recette in Williamsburg – $30 lunch and $60 dinner
- Salt + Charcoal in Williamsburg – $60 dinner
- Aromi in Carroll Gardens – $45 dinner
- Psaraki in Williamsburg – $60 dinner
Aromi
Staten Island
- BOTA Supper Club in St. George – $60 dinner
- Lorenzo's Restaurant, Bar & Cabaret in Bloomfield– $45 dinner
- J's On The Bay in Rosebank – $30 lunch and $45 dinner
- Raval Steakhouse in Tompkinsville – $60 dinner
- Burrito Bar in West Brighton – $45 dinner
Raval Steakhouse
Queens
- When in Bangkok in Flushing – $30 lunch and $45 dinner
- Neir's Tavern in Woodhaven – $30 lunch and dinner
- The Quimby in Jamaica – $30 lunch and $45 dinner
- Jing Li in Long Island City – $30 lunch and $45 dinner
- Luigi's in New Hyde Park – $30 lunch and $45 dinner
- Meet the Meat in Astoria – $60 dinner
Jing Li
The Bronx
- Mae Mae Cafe & Plant Shop in Mott Haven – $30 lunch
- Code Red Restaurant & Lounge in Laconia – $30 lunch and $45 dinner
- The Bronx Beer Hall in Belmont – $30 lunch and $45 dinner
- Maisonetta in Mott Haven – $30 lunch and $45 dinner
Mae Mae Cafe & Plant Shop
For a full list of participating restaurants, check out NYC Tourism's NYC Restaurant Week page.
