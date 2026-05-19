FIFA World Cup 2026 NYC guide: Match schedule, how to watch

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 through July 19, with the New York City region hosting eight matches at New York New Jersey Stadium, including the championship final. Fans can attend watch parties, concerts and interactive events across the region, including fan festivals at Rockefeller Center, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Officials are urging fans to use public transportation or official stadium shuttle services because there will be no general spectator parking available at the stadium on match days.



The FIFA World Cup is coming to the New York City area, bringing matches, fan festivals, watch parties and concerts across the five boroughs and beyond.

Here's a guide!

When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Reece James right-back of Chelsea and England lifts the trophy after winning with his team the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, United States. (Pho Expand

What we know:

The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, begins June 11 and runs through July 19.

New York is one of 16 host cities across North America.

How do World Cup stages work?

The tournament is divided into two stages: the Group Stage and the Knockout Stage.

During the Group Stage, from June 11 through June 27, teams play the other nations in their group in a round-robin format.

Teams earn points based on wins and draws.

At the end of group play, the top two teams in each group, along with the top eight third-place teams across all 12 groups, advance to the knockout rounds.

From there, the tournament becomes single elimination until one nation remains.

When is the first match at MetLife?

New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from MetLife stadium) is seen from the inside ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 7, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

The region’s first World Cup match — Brazil vs. Morocco is scheduled for June 13.

Here is the full match schedule for New York New Jersey Stadium:

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco, 6 p.m.

June 16: France vs. Senegal, 3 p.m.

June 22: Norway vs. Senegal, 8 p.m.

June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany, 4 p.m.

June 27: Panama vs. England, 5 p.m.

June 30, Round of 32: Winner, Group I vs. third-place team from Groups C, D, F, G or H, 5 p.m.

July 5, Round of 16: Winner, Game 76 vs Winner, Game 68 (4 p.m. ET)

July 19: FIFA World Cup Final, 3 p.m.

FIFA World Cup fan events and things to do in NYC area

Rockefeller Center Fan Village

Workers water the newly installed pitch at New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from MetLife stadium) ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 7, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Rockefeller Center will host the official NYNJ World Cup 26 and Telemundo Fan Village throughout the tournament.

The Midtown Manhattan destination will feature live match screenings, fan programming and soccer-themed events at The Rink and across the Rockefeller Center campus.

A free FIFA Museum exhibit, titled "Legacies of Champions," will also be open at Rockefeller Center. The immersive exhibit will showcase nearly a century of World Cup history. Free timed-entry tickets will be available online.

From July 6 through July 19, Rockefeller Center will become a public fan destination with:

Live match broadcasts

Family-friendly programming

Interactive activations

Soccer-themed exhibits

Cultural events and entertainment

See website here for more information.

2026 FIFA: Things to do NYC

A member of the Iranian national football team reaches for a FIFA official World Cup 2026 ball during a training session at their base camp in Antalya on May 19, 2026. Iran's national football team arrived in Turkey on May 19, 2026 for a training cam Expand

Queens Group Stage HQ

The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens will host the NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ from June 11 through June 27.

Programming details and ticket information are expected to be announced later.

Brooklyn Fan Zone

Brooklyn Bridge Park will host a Brooklyn Fan Zone on select dates from June 13 through July 19.

The waterfront site will feature match viewing events and fan programming against the Manhattan skyline.

Bronx Fan Zone

Bronx Terminal Market will host a Bronx Fan Zone on June 13 and June 14 with tournament-themed events and fan activities.

Staten Island Fan Zone

SIUH Community Park will host a Staten Island Fan Zone from June 29 through July 2.

Organizers say the site will offer a family-friendly viewing experience and evening match watch parties.

2026 FIFA: Things to do NJ

Sports Illustrated Stadium Fan Hub

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: The Panini America FIFA World Cup 2026™ Sticker Collection Album Cover for Canada and the United States, unveiled today at MetLife Stadium on December 03, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/ Expand

The NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, will serve as the official New Jersey fan experience during the tournament.

The fan hub will operate on select dates from June 13 through July 15 and will feature live broadcasts of FIFA World Cup matches, concerts, entertainment and interactive fan experiences.

Fans will be able to watch matches from the stadium floor on a 60-foot video screen and inside the venue’s Hype House fan space.

Group Stage Fan Hub tickets cost $10, including fees, while children 12 and younger can enter free with a ticketed adult. Knockout round ticket details will be announced later.

The venue will also host the Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series and Red Bull New York Soccer Celebration events throughout the tournament.

Highlighted events include:

June 14: Family Day featuring KIDZ BOP LIVE

June 16: DJ Snake and Justice (DJ Set) alongside France vs. Senegal watch party

June 22: Kygo with Kaleo

Additional concerts, watch parties and programming will continue through the semifinal round in July.

See website for more information.

How to get to New York New Jersey Stadium

An under construction New Jersey Transit bus stop at New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from MetLife Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup) is seen in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 7, 2026. The price of a roundtrip rail ticket from N Expand

There will be no general spectator parking at the stadium on match days.

Officials are encouraging fans to use public transportation or official shuttle services.

A valid FIFA World Cup match ticket will be required to purchase official transportation and access matchday services.

How to get to NYNJ (MetLife) stadium

A "FIFA World Cup 2026" banner is displayed at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Anthony Duro had hoped the World Cup coming to his soccer-mad New Jersey town would mean watching games at nearby MetLife Stadium, but s Expand

Official stadium shuttle service

The official NYNJ Stadium Shuttle will provide round-trip service to matches from several pickup points across New York and New Jersey, including:

Midtown North

Midtown East

Port Authority Bus Terminal

Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine

Shuttle tickets must be purchased in advance and are non-transferable.

Public transportation options

Fans can also reach the stadium and fan events using the region’s public transit systems, including:

MTA subway and buses

NJ Transit

PATH trains

Amtrak

NY Waterway Ferry

NYC Ferry

Staten Island Ferry

Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison is accessible via the PATH train to Harrison Station.

The venue is located at 600 Cape May St., Harrison, New Jersey, just west of Newark Penn Station.