2025 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC honors 9/11 heroes with 30,000 runners

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC made its inspiring return this Sunday, bringing together participants to honor the legacy of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller and the thousands lost on 9/11.

Rewatch our live coverage in the YouTube media player above. The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Special will air on FOX 5 and FOX LOCAL beginning Friday, October 3, at 7 p.m.

2025 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC

Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, emphasized the event's significance, saying, "This event is the cornerstone of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. It’s how we honored the life of my brother Stephen in 2002, and it remains a moving tribute to all of those lost on 9/11 24 years later."

Participants retraced the steps of Stephen Siller, running through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel. The event offered 30,000 spots, concluding with a BBQ and concert on Vesey Street, featuring free food, drinks and live entertainment.

The backstory:

On Sept. 11, 2001, Stephen Siller ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel with 60 lbs of gear to the Twin Towers, sacrificing his life to save others. His actions inspired the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to support first responders and military heroes.

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC serves as a tribute to the 343 FDNY firefighters, law enforcement officers, and civilians lost on 9/11. The foundation provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and builds smart homes for injured veterans.

Course route map

The 5K course starts in Brooklyn near the entrance of the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel and ends at West Street and Murray Street in Manhattan. It covers approximately 3.5 miles.

