2024 Tony Award nominations: LIST

The nominees for the 77th Tony Awards ceremony were announced on Tuesday.

Two Broadway shows celebrating the spark of sonic creativity — the semi-autobiographical Alicia Keys musical "Hell’s Kitchen," and the play "Stereophonic" about a '70s rock band recording a star-making album — each earned a leading 13 Tony Award nominations Tuesday, a list that also saw a record number of women nominated for best director.

"This is totally crazy. It took me about an hour to get myself together. I couldn’t even formulate words," Keys said after a morning where the show loosely based on her life was nominated for best new musical and four acting awards as well as best scenic design, costumes, lighting, sound design, direction, choreography and orchestrations. "I am totally at a loss for words. Don't ask me to write a song."

A total of 28 shows earned a Tony nod or more, with the musical "The Outsiders," an adaptation of the beloved S. E. Hinton novel and the Francis Ford Coppola film, earning 12 nominations; a starry revival of "Cabaret" starring Eddie Redmayne, nabbing nine; and "Appropriate," Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ searing play about a family reunion in Arkansas where everyone has competing motivations and grievances, grabbing eight.

Ariana Debose will return to host this year's awards show.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best Musical

"Hell's Kitchen"

"The Outsiders"

"Suffs"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Play

"Jaja’s African Hair Braiding"

"Mary Jane"

"Mother Play"

"Prayer for the French Republic"

"Stereophonic"

Best Revival of a Play

"Appropriate"

"An Enemy of the People"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Best Revival of a Musical

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Gutenberg! The Musical!"

"Merrily We Roll Along"

T"he Who’s Tommy"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson Harper, "Uncle Vanya"

Leslie Odom Jr., "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Liev Schreiber, "Doubt: A Parable"

Jeremy Strong, "An Enemy of the People"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Patriots"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, "Prayer for the French Republic"

Jessica Lange, "Mother Play"

Rachel McAdams, "Mary Jane"

Sarah Paulson, "Appropriate"

Amy Ryan, "Doubt: A Parable"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brody Grant, "The Outsiders"

Jonathan Groff, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Dorian Harewood, "The Notebook"

Brian d’Arcy James, "Days of Wine and Roses"

Eddie Redmayne, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, "Lempicka"

Maleah Joi Moon, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Kelli O’Hara, "Days of Wine and Roses"

Maryann Plunkett, "The Notebook"

Gayle Rankin, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Amber Iman, "Lempicka"

Nikki M. James, "Suffs"

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, "Monty Python’s Spamalot"

Kecia Lewis, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Lindsay Mendez, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Bebe Neuwirth, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Roger Bart, "Back To The Future: The Musical"

Joshua Boone, "The Outsiders"

Brandon Victor Dixon, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Sky Lakota-Lynch, "The Outsiders"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Steven Skybell, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, "Doubt: A Parable"

Juliana Canfield, "Stereophonic"

Celia Keenan-Bolger, "Mother Play"

Sarah Pidgeon, "Stereophonic"

Kara Young, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, "Stereophonic"

Eli Gelb, "Stereophonic"

Jim Parsons, "Mother Play"

Tom Pecinka, "Stereophonic"

Corey Stoll, "Appropriate"

Best Direction of a Play:

Daniel Aukin, "Stereophonic"

Anne Kauffman, "Mary Jane"

Kenny Leon, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Lila Neugebauer, "Appropriate"

Whitney White, "Jaja’s African Hair Braiding"

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Michael Greif, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Leigh Silverman, "Suffs"

Jessica Stone, "Water for Elephants"

Danya Taymor, "The Outsiders"

Best Choreography

Annie-B Parson, "Here Lies Love"

Camille A. Brown, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, "The Outsiders"

Justin Peck, "Illinoise"

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, "Water for Elephants"

Best Book of a Musical

"Hell’s Kitchen", Kristoffer Diaz

"The Notebook," Bekah Brunstetter

"The Outsiders", Adam Rapp and Justin Levine

"Suffs", Shaina Taub

"Water for Elephants", Rick Elice

Best Original Score:

"Days of Wine and Roses", music & lyrics: Adam Guettel

"Here Lies Love", music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, lyrics: David Byrne

"The Outsiders", music & lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine

"Stereophonic", music & lyrics: Will Butler

"Suffs", music & lyrics: Shaina Taub

The Associated Press contributed to this report.