NY primary election results 2024

article

Polls close at 9 p.m. in New York as candidates await results for the 2024 primary race.

The race headlines a ballot that includes six primaries for the U.S. House, plus races for state Senate, state Assembly and county district attorney. Track election results in real time below.

Jump to: U.S. House of Representatives election results (NY) | New York State Senate election results | New York State Assembly election results | District Attorney election results

District 1: Democratic Primary

District 10: Democratic Primary

District 14: Democratic Primary

District 16: Democratic Primary

District 22: Democratic Primary

District 24: GOP Primary

U.S. House results map for New York

District 6: Democratic Primary

District 7: Democratic Primary

District 42: Conservative Primary

District 38: Working Families Primary

District 48: GOP Primary

District 50: Democratic Primary

District 59: Democratic Primary

New York State Senate results map

New York State Assembly results map