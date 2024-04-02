Expand / Collapse search
2024 New York presidential primary election results

By Alex Meier
Published  April 2, 2024 8:37pm EDT
New York
FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK - Polls have closed in the New York presidential primaries, where President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump face no major challengers.

The first indications that Biden or Trump are winning statewide as determined by the Associated Press may be sufficient to determine the statewide winners.

Unlike Connecticut, New York does not offer the additional option of voting "uncommitted" if voters want to register a protest vote against Biden or Trump.

NY Democratic primary results

NY Democratic primary results map

NY GOP primary results

NY GOP primary results map

The Associated Press contributed to this report.