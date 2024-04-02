2024 New York presidential primary election results

article

Polls have closed in the New York presidential primaries, where President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump face no major challengers.

Jump to: Democratic primary election results | Democratic primary results map | GOP primary election results | GOP primary results map

The first indications that Biden or Trump are winning statewide as determined by the Associated Press may be sufficient to determine the statewide winners.

Unlike Connecticut, New York does not offer the additional option of voting "uncommitted" if voters want to register a protest vote against Biden or Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.