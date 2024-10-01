2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour: Who's performing in NYC, ticket info

The 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is coming to New York City on Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden just in time for the holidays.

"The annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour has become the biggest holiday music event of the year featuring the hottest artists of the year playing their songs that went #1," said John Sykes, president of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

Who is performing?

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Henry Beasley (L) and Pierre Beasley of Balu Brigada perform at Little Caesars Arena on September 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

This year's lineup includes:

Katy Perry Tate McRae twenty one pilots Teddy Swims Meghan Trainor The Kid LAROI Madison Beer Benson Boone Gracie Abrams Shaboozey NCT Dream

When do tickets go on sale?

If you are a Capital One cardholder, you're in luck:

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. local time, or while pre-sale supplies last. Click here for Pre-sale info & tickets.

All other tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available here

For more information, click here.