2024-25 NYC winter weather outlook: Cooler temperatures, below-average snowfall

Winter officially begins in just 8 weeks, and New York City is preparing for yet another change in weather patterns after last year's warmer-than-average winter.

According to meteorologists and NOAA’s U.S. Winter Outlook, the upcoming winter will likely be influenced by a developing La Niña, which could bring cooler conditions to the tri-state area.

What is La Niña?

La Niña occurs when cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean influence global weather patterns. This phenomenon typically brings drier and warmer conditions to the southern U.S., while regions like the Great Lakes and parts of the Northeast experience cooler and wetter weather.

However, this year’s La Niña is expected to be weak and may only last until early spring. That makes its impact on the tri-state area more uncertain than in stronger La Niña years.

NYC's Winter Forecast

For New York City and the surrounding region, the La Niña pattern suggests a winter that could see average to slightly below-average temperatures, with mixed precipitation forecasts. While more snow is expected than last year’s total of just 7 inches, the city is likely to see below-average snowfall overall.

FOX 5's Nick Gregory predicts the city could receive around 20 inches of snow this winter, compared to the typical seasonal average of 28 inches. The lower Hudson Valley, meanwhile, could see slightly more snowfall, with totals ranging between 20 and 25 inches, with more snowfall further north. Much of the winter may bring a mix of rain and snow along the coast, with heavier snow falling further north.

Regional and National Outlook

NOAA’s broader winter outlook highlights wetter-than-average conditions across the northern U.S., particularly in the Great Lakes region, where colder temperatures and above-average precipitation are expected. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. will likely experience a drier and warmer winter.

For the tri-state area, the region is expected to be on the fringe of these patterns. A weak La Niña often leads to storm systems taking a more northern track, which could leave New York City in the midst of a battle between rain and snow throughout the season.