2023 best places to live in the US based on affordability, schools

Of all the cities and towns in the United States, apparently there are a select few that can be categorized as "the best," at least that’s according to Niche.

Niche is a market research company which specializes in connecting families and students with the schools that will best fit their needs.

"For almost ten years now, our Best Places to Live rankings have helped people find a new neighborhood to call home based on what matters most to them, whether that’s affordable housing, easy access to amenities or excellent local schools," said Luke Skurman, CEO and founder of Niche. "We are proud to be a trusted resource for families, homebuyers, professionals and retirees alike in their research. Families wondering about an area’s school district can also use our comprehensive school profiles and rankings to get a feel for their child’s potential school."

Did your neighborhood make the top 10?

Top 10 best places to live:

Chesterbrook: Suburb in Philadelphia, Penn. Colonial Village: Neighborhood in Arlington, Va. Ardmore: Suburb in Philadelphia, Penn. Hyde Park – Spanishtown Creek: Neighborhood in Tampa, Fla. Penn Wynne: Suburb in Philadelphia, Penn. City Center: Neighborhood in Santa Monica, Calif. Cambridgeport: Neighborhood in Cambridge, Mass. North Quarter: Neighborhood in Orlando, Fla. Devon: Suburb in Philadelphia, Pen.. Great Neck Gardens: Suburb of New York City, N.Y.

This is the fourth year in a row that Chesterbrook has won the title as the No. 1 best place to live in the U.S., according to Niche.

Chesterbrook has a median home price of $350,000 and has a population of more than 5,400.

More than half of its residents own their home (66%) while the rest rent (34%).

Philadelphia appears to reign supreme as holding several spots in the list of top 10 best places to live.

Niche also released its top 10 overall best cities to live in based on data collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Millions of resident reviews were also taken into account.

Top 10 best cities to live in:

Cambridge, Mass. Arlington, Va. The Woodlands, Texas Naperville, Ill. Columbia, Md. Berkeley, Calif. Irvine, Calif. Ann Arbor, Mich. Overland Park, Kan. Bellevue, Wash.

For the first time this year, Cambridge, Mass., has won the top spot for best cities to live, according to Niche.

The median home price in Cambridge is $888,000 and more than half of its residents rent (67%).

Cambridge is ranked as one of the best places for young professionals and has a diverse population, according to Niche.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.