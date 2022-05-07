These are 2021's most popular American baby names
Once again, Olivia and Liam were the top choices among parents for girls and boys throughout the United States, according to the Social Security Administration.
Liam has been #1 in the U.S. for five years in a row now, followed by Noah, Oliver, Elijah and James, although Theodore is a newcomer into the Top 10.
Meanwhile, Emma, which was the top girls' name for the last three years finally lost the top spot to Olivia, with Charlotte, Amelia and Ava rounding out the top five.
Take a look at the full top 10 for boys and girls:
Top 10 Girls' Names
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Ava
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Harper
Top 10 Boys' Names
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- James
- William
- Benjamin
- Lucas
- Henry
- Theodore
To find out how popular your name was among newborns in 2021, visit the Social Security website.
The site also includes which baby names have seen the greatest increases in popularity over the last year.
Top 10 Rising Girls' Names
- Raya
- Wrenley
- Angelique
- Vida
- Emberlynn
- Flora
- Murphy
- Arleth
- Ocean
- Oakleigh
Top 10 Rising Boys' Names
- Amiri
- Eliam
- Colter
- Ozzy
- Loyal
- Khai
- Evander
- Camilo
- Mac
- Jiraiya