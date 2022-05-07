These are 2021's most popular American baby names

Once again, Olivia and Liam were the top choices among parents for girls and boys throughout the United States, according to the Social Security Administration.

Liam has been #1 in the U.S. for five years in a row now, followed by Noah, Oliver, Elijah and James, although Theodore is a newcomer into the Top 10.

Meanwhile, Emma, which was the top girls' name for the last three years finally lost the top spot to Olivia, with Charlotte, Amelia and Ava rounding out the top five.

Take a look at the full top 10 for boys and girls:

Top 10 Girls' Names

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

Top 10 Boys' Names

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah James William Benjamin Lucas Henry Theodore

To find out how popular your name was among newborns in 2021, visit the Social Security website.

The site also includes which baby names have seen the greatest increases in popularity over the last year.

Top 10 Rising Girls' Names

Raya Wrenley Angelique Vida Emberlynn Flora Murphy Arleth Ocean Oakleigh

Top 10 Rising Boys' Names

