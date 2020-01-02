2020 brings over 300 drug price hikes

article

Drug makers, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences and Biogen welcomed Americans into 2020 with price hikes on over 50 drugs on January 1.

On Thursday, Abbvie raised the cost of rheumatoid arthritis treatment Humira, the world’s top-selling medicine, bringing the total New Year’s Day drug price increases to over 330, according to data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.

The companies join Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi, who were planning to increase prices on more than 200 drugs on January 1.

Axis estimates that the increase is around 5 percent and more early-year price increases could still be announced.