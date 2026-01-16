Here's why everyone says it 'feels like 2016 again'

The Brief A nostalgia-driven social media trend is reviving memories of 2016, with users posting throwback photos and videos and saying the current cultural moment "feels like 2016 again." Both millennials and Gen Z are engaging, often linking the year to personal milestones and widely shared pop culture moments across music, movies, sports, fashion, and major global events. The renewed interest reflects a broader sense of nostalgia, with many online expressing hope that the lighter, high-energy cultural atmosphere they associate with 2016 could return.



Let’s get this out of the way: 2016 was 10 years ago.

What we know:

Scroll through TikTok or Instagram lately, and you’ll likely see it: grainy photo dumps, throwback captions, and one recurring sentiment — "It feels like 2016 again."

Whether the present year lives up to that hope remains to be seen. But for now, the internet is holding onto the idea that maybe, just maybe, that feeling can return.

Here's a list of notable events you might remember that happened in 2016.

‘2016 trend’ explained

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by down Expand

Online, people are reviving the idea that 2016 was a uniquely good year — a time of cultural highs, collective joy and fewer worries. The trend has sparked nostalgic posts from both millennials and Gen Z, many sharing favorite memories from that era in hopes that the current year might follow the same trajectory.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 13: Sonya Styles wearing a denim jacket and jeans and oversized long scarf and turleneck sweater and glasses during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia on October 13, 2016 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Ima Expand

For millennials, 2016 often marked major milestones: graduating college, landing a first job, or stepping into adulthood. For Gen Z, it was prom season, peak high school years, or the last stretch before life felt complicated. Across generations, many cite the same reasons for the fond memories — the music, the movies, the sports moments, and the feeling that culture was simply fun.

A blockbuster year for music and pop culture

Image 1 of 2 ▼ NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Drake presents Rihanna with the The Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Music plays a major role in why 2016 is remembered so fondly. Drake released Views, his fourth studio album, blending melodic rap with Caribbean and dancehall influences. The project dominated the charts and went on to win BET’s Album of the Year along with several Billboard Music Awards, including Top Rap Album.

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Expand

The Super Bowl 50 halftime show became another defining moment. Coldplay headlined, joined by Beyoncé and Bruno Mars in a massive, star-studded performance that featured hits like "Uptown Funk" and Beyoncé’s politically charged "Formation."

Black Lives Matter messaging

Beyoncé’s appearance sparked national conversation — praised by many for its Black Lives Matter messaging and criticized by others — but it cemented the show as one of the most talked-about halftime performances of the decade.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Expand

That same year, Kendrick Lamar delivered a powerful Grammy Awards performance, using chains, prison imagery, and spoken word to confront themes of slavery, mass incarceration, and systemic racism — a moment still referenced today as one of the most impactful live performances in awards show history.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Singer Lady Gaga attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Expand

Lady Gaga also made headlines at the Oscars, performing her song "Til It Happens to You" alongside survivors of sexual assault, drawing attention to campus sexual violence and turning the Academy Awards stage into a moment of advocacy.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie celebrate their 2016 MTV Video Music Awards After Party at Pasquale Jones on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by James De Expand

And for pop culture watchers, 2016 was still the era of celebrity power couples — including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — before their highly publicized split years later.

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber "Sorry" — Justin Bieber "One Dance" — Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla "Work" — Rihanna featuring Drake "Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots "Panda" — Desiigner "Hello" — Adele "Don’t Let Me Down" — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya "Can’t Stop the Feeling!" — Justin Timberlake "Closer" — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

Justin Bieber performs during the 2016 Purpose World Tour at Staples Center on March 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Captain America: Civil War — $1.15 billion Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — $1.06 billion Finding Dory — $1.03 billion Zootopia — $1.02 billion The Jungle Book — $966.6 million The Secret Life of Pets — $875.7 million Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — $874.4 million Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — $816 million Deadpool — $782.6 million Suicide Squad — $749.2 million

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: United States Vice President Joe Biden speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Expand

Mom jeans — High-waisted, straight-leg denim made a full comeback, officially ending the skinny-jeans era

Chokers — From velvet to leather to diamond, the go-to accessory for pop stars and everyday outfits

Off-the-shoulder tops — Romantic, ruffled blouses and dresses everywhere, especially at festivals

Oversized streetwear — Baggy hoodies, boxy silhouettes, and logo-heavy looks inspired by street style

Athleisure everywhere — Leggings, bomber jackets, and sneakers worn far beyond the gym

Statement boots — Sock boots, thigh-highs, and chunky heels dominating closets and Instagram feeds

Logo mania — Bold branding from Gucci, Vetements, and Supreme becoming fashion statements

Uncurated Instagram style — Grainy outfit pics, mirror selfies, and casual looks before feeds became hyper-polished

Sports fans also remember 2016 as a year of the unbelievable.

TOPSHOT - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James hoists the Larry O'Brien and the Finals MVP trophies after defeating the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. Powered by an amazing effort from LeBron Expand

The Cleveland Cavaliers came back from a 3–1 deficit in the NBA Finals to defeat the Golden State Warriors, securing the city’s first professional sports championship in more than 50 years — and doing so against a team that had just posted a record-breaking 73-win season.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ TOPSHOT - USA's Michael Phelps competes in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Semifinal during the swimming event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 10, 2016. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Months later, the Chicago Cubs ended a 108-year championship drought by winning the World Series, a moment that felt surreal.

Add in the Summer Olympics, which dominated global attention and brought shared moments of excitement and national pride, and 2016 began to feel like a nonstop highlight reel.

HAVANA, CUBA - MARCH 25: Mick Jagger (R) and Ron Wood perform with the Rolling Stones at Ciudad Deportiva on March 25, 2016 in Havana, Cuba. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic) Expand

Outside the U.S., the Rolling Stones made history by performing a free concert in Havana, Cuba — the first major international rock band to do so after decades during which rock music was largely banned following the Cuban Revolution.

The concert symbolized cultural change and optimism on a global scale.

Politics in 2016

Image 1 of 2 ▼ TOPSHOT - Republican nominee Donald Trump gestures as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton looks on during the final presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19, 2016. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Politics also played a major role in shaping the cultural backdrop of 2016.

The year was marked by the U.S. presidential election, in which Democrat Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump went head to head.

The race dominated headlines and pop culture alike, with Saturday Night Live frequently parodying the candidates — Alec Baldwin portraying Trump and Kate McKinnon playing Clinton — making the sketches some of the most-watched of the season.

The election culminated in November, when Trump won the presidency and became the 45th president of the United States, bringing a close to one of the most closely followed and widely discussed elections in recent history.

In hindsight, 2016 is remembered by many as the last year before the weight of political polarization, global crises, and social upheaval fully set in.

The current "feels like 2016" trend isn’t just about reliving old photos — it’s about longing for a time when joy felt seemingly easier.