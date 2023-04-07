20 hurt at Rikers Island after inmate starts fire in cell, officials say

An inmate lit a fire in his cell at Rikers Island on Thursday, sending several other inmates and staff members to the hospital for treatment, officials said.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said. The inmate started the fire in a cell at the North Infirmary Command.

Ten staff members and five inmates were all taken to the hospital for injuries, mostly for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

Five others refused medical treatment.

SkyFOX captured the scene of Rikers Island on March 6, 2023.

The Department of Corrections said it would re-arrest the person who started the fire.

Further details were not immediately released.