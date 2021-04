article

A 2-year-old was shot in Newark on Monday afternoon.

It happened on 14th Ave. and South 6th St. in the Central Ward.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara says the child was rushed to University Hospital for treatment. The child was reportedly in stable condition.

Police did not release any further information about the child or the shooting. They say that it remains under investigation.

