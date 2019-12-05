2 women wanted in violent Barney’s robbery

The NYPD wants to find two women accused in a violent theft at Barney's Madison Avenue.

One of the women is seen on security camera video hiding a Moncler winter hat in a bag and walking out without paying for it.

When she was approached by two male employees outside the store, a scuffle broke out on the street in Midtown.

The other woman is seen jumping into the fight.

The women punched, bit and scratched the employees during the fight on Nov. 18 at about 11 a.m., according to police.

The women ran off along Madison Avenue. One went northbound and the other went southboud.

Police described the first female as black, with green hair and wearing a light colored hooded sweater and black hooded winter coat.

The second woman is descrbed as black, wearing a black hat, yellow coat, black pants and light-colored boots.

Anyone with information about the women is encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips

All calls are kept confidential.