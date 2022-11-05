2 women wanted after Midtown restaurant stabbing

article

The NYPD is on the hunt for two suspects wanted after a stabbing inside a Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Midtown.

According to authorities, a 24-year-old patron and an employee were having a dispute when two women sitting near the argument became irate on Friday night.

One of the women grabbed a knife and stabbed the patron. The women then fled the scene.

The patron was taken to Cornell Medical Center and is said to be in stable condition. No-one else was reportedly injured.

