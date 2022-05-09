2 women shot in Queens

article

Police in New York were investigating a shooting that left two women hospitalized in critical condition.

The NYPD says it happened just after 8 a.m. on Fresh Pond Rd. in the Ridgewood section.

A 51-year-old woman was shot in the head and a 48-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and stomach.

EMS rushed them both to Elmhurst Hospital where their conditions were listed as critical.

The NYPD had not made any arrests and said the incident was still under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.