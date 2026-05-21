2 wanted after 5 Queens victims targeted for necklaces by suspects on bicycles in NYC

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The Brief The NYPD says two additional incidents have been added to a Queens robbery pattern. Police said the victims were approached by people on bicycles in several of the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.



The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted in connection with a robbery pattern in Queens that now includes five reported incidents.

What we know:

Police said the robbery pattern happened within the confines of the 103rd, 107th and 113th precincts.

According to the NYPD, detectives added two additional incidents to the investigation on May 20, along with new media connected to the pattern.

Police said the incidents involved victims being approached by one or two unidentified people on bicycles. In several cases, the suspects forcibly removed necklaces or chains from the victims’ necks.

The latest incidents

Police said one of the newly added incidents happened on Friday, April 17, at about 12:43 a.m. in front of 164-14 Jamaica Avenue.

According to the NYPD, a 22-year-old woman was approached by an unidentified person on a bicycle. The person snatched the victim’s necklace from her neck and fled eastbound on Jamaica Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Another newly added incident happened on Tuesday, May 12, at about 4 p.m. near 122 Avenue and Long Street, police said.

According to the NYPD, a 69-year-old man was walking in the area when an unidentified person on a bicycle approached him. Police said the person got off the bicycle and forcibly removed the victim’s necklace, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect fled on the bicycle. The victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene, police said. The necklace was valued at about $300.

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Earlier incidents

Police said the first reported incident happened on Tuesday, April 7, at about 7:54 a.m. in front of 161-06 89 Avenue.

According to the NYPD, a 27-year-old woman was approached from behind by two unidentified people on a bicycle. Police said the suspects punched her in the face and forcibly removed a chain from her neck before fleeing on Hillside Avenue. The victim sustained minor injuries to her face but refused medical attention.

The second incident happened on Tuesday, April 14, at about 11 p.m. in front of 143-17 Hillside Avenue, police said.

A 59-year-old man was approached from behind by two unidentified people on a bicycle and pushed to the ground, causing him to break his left ankle, according to the NYPD. Police said the suspects removed his cellphone and about $22 before fleeing on the bicycle. EMS took the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The third incident happened on Friday, April 17, at about 12:30 a.m. in front of 88-19 Parsons Boulevard, police said.

According to the NYPD, a 24-year-old woman was approached from behind by two unidentified people on a bicycle. Police said they removed her chain from her neck and fled southbound on Parsons Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

What police are looking for

The NYPD released media showing two people wanted in connection with the robbery pattern.

Police said the media was obtained from the first and fourth incidents and is available through DCPI.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Spanish-speaking callers can call 1-888-57-PISTA.

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or on X at @NYPDTips.

All calls are confidential.