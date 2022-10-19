2 teens, toddler attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island

The NYPD says 6 pit bulls were involved in an attack that left a 19-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl, and a 2-year-old girl hospitalized with bites.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon on York Ave. in the New Brighton section of Staten Island.

Police received a 911 call just before 1 p.m. of multiple unleashed dogs. When officers arrived they found that three people had suffered bite wounds.

The 19-year-old and 13-year-old had bite wounds on their legs. The 2-year-old girl suffered bite wounds to her arm and torso.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

They were all taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

The New York City Police took in two people for questioning. They were no immediate charges filed but the investigation was continuing.

Four of the 6 dogs involved in the attack were puppies, according to authorities.