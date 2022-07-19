2 teens shot in East Harlem: NYPD

The NYPD is on the hunt for the gunman who shot two teenagers in East Harlem on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. near 112 East 128th Street.

Police say that a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head, and a 15-year-old was shot in the leg.

Both victims were rushed to Harlem Hospital. The 14-year-old's injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Police say they are looking for a man who was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans, who fled westbound on 128th Street after the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. A motive is currently unknown.

