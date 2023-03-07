2 teens injured in Sunset Park bodega shooting

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at a bodega at the corner of 4th Avenue and 36th Street. According to the shop owner, two teens – regulars at the store – were inside when they were approached by another teen who opened fire.

Police say the two victims, both age 18, were each shot in the shoulder. They were taken to the hospital and are said to be stable.

The bodega owner says he handed over surveillance footage to police to help with their investigation.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody.

Stay with FOX 5 for any updates.

