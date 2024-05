Police say two 17-year-old boys have been hospitalized after a shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. off Bergen Street in Crown Heights.

One teen was reportedly shot in the chest, while the other was shot in the leg.

It is currently unclear what led up to the shooting.

Both teens were taken to a local hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.